$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. ResMed reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,024 shares of company stock worth $7,569,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,018. ResMed has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

