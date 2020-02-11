-$1.08 EPS Expected for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.01). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODT opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

