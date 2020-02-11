-$1.08 EPS Expected for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.01). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts have commented on ODT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of ODT opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.
