$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit