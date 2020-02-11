$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

