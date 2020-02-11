$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $94.59. 414,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,308. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after buying an additional 132,999 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 145,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

