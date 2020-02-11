$134.93 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $134.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.68 million to $135.17 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $132.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $546.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.35 million to $553.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $561.66 million, with estimates ranging from $550.69 million to $574.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.44. 1,206,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

