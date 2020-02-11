15,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.13. 18,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,626. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $107.45 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

