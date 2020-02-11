16,234 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $184,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $6,530,548 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. Pinterest has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

