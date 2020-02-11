21,949 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after buying an additional 11,852,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.