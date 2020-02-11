22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 11%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 4,332,657 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,842,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,039,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 330,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 132,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,725 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

