2,702 Shares in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

