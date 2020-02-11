$293.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report sales of $293.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.70 million to $294.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $224.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cantel Medical stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 339,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

