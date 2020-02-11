$3.49 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17. Lear reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $14.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.51 to $16.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,261,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $124.55. 577,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,456. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

