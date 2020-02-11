$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

