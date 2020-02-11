3,161 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.01. 30,073,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,919,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $234.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.