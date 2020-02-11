3,463 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $1,032,114 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

