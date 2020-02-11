35,832 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. 600,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,929. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

