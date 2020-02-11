3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.
3M has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.
Shares of MMM stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.
In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
