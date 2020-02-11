3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

3M has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

