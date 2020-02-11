4,035 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. 14,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,755. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

