$523.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to announce sales of $523.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported sales of $565.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

SQM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 688,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.