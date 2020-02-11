5,613 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 293,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

