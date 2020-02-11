$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $318.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $318.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $351.95 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 29,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,546,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

