900 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

