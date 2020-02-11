A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,358. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

