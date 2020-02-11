ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.45.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

