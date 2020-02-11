AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 107,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

