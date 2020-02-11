Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.07.

ABEO opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $196,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

