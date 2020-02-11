Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 1,262,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,723,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

AXAS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

