Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $230,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

