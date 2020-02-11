Accord Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE ACD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accord Financial has a one year low of C$8.37 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

