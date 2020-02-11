Accord Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ACD)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE ACD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accord Financial has a one year low of C$8.37 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Dividend History for Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit