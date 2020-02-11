ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. 909,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of -0.66. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

