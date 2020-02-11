Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.04.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 926,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.