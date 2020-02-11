Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

