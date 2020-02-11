Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,749. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

