ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 372,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,036. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 61.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

