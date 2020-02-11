Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,122 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,109,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,603,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

