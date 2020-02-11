Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 19312531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.