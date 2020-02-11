Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 6.5%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14, 443,792 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,571,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 4.13.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advaxis stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 3,547.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,260 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.84% of Advaxis worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

