AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, 10 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Madrona Funds LLC owned about 4.08% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

