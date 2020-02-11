AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,645. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,435 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 186,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

