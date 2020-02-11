AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “
AEG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,645. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.