AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of ACY stock remained flat at $$4.42 on Tuesday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

In other news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $43,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $52,335 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.66% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

