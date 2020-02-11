Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $14.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

AMG traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

