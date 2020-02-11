AidCoin (AID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $542,626.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.15 or 0.03560711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00247474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00136829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

