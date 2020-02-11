Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 73.65 ($0.97) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08).

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 12,435,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,948,024.80 ($13,086,062.62). Insiders have purchased 19,385,031 shares of company stock worth $1,538,902,480 in the last three months.

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

