Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.055-3.105, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 1,814,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,267. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.