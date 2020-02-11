Akroma Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $10,673.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02368260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

