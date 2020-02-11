Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ASR opened at C$6.11 on Monday. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

