Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ASR opened at C$6.11 on Monday. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit