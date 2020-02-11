Aladdin (ADN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.47 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER. Aladdin has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aladdin

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,279,342,285 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

