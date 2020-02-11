Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Albany International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.15 EPS.

NYSE:AIN opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

