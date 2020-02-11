Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 74,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,674. The stock has a market cap of $289.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.69. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

