Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

ALLE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,179. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $137.05.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.